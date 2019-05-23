FE Commissioner intervention: West Kent and Ashford College

A summary of the Further Education ( FE ) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of West Kent and Ashford College. The review involved intervention visits in February 2019 at the college.

The letter from Anne Milton, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of West Kent and Ashford College, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.