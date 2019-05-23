Decision

FE Commissioner intervention: Hadlow College

FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Hadlow College, and the Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills' letter to the chair.

FE Commissioner intervention summary: Hadlow College

Ref: DFE-00104-2019 PDF, 248KB, 22 pages

Letter from Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to Hadlow College

PDF, 68.8KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of Hadlow College. The review involved intervention visits in February 2019 at the college.

The letter from Anne Milton, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of Hadlow College, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

