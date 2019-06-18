Research and analysis
Importance of strengthening female offenders' family and other relationships to prevent reoffending and reduce intergenerational crime
Lord Farmer’s follow-up review finds family and other relationships ‘utterly indispensable’ for the rehabilitation of female offenders.
Lord Farmer’s second review looks at strengthening family and other relational ties across both custody and the community through the lens of female offenders. It finds that supporting women to build and maintain healthy relationships is key to rehabilitation and reducing intergenerational crime.
Published 18 June 2019