Family support analysis of UK armed forces veterans
Analysis of responses to the Veterans’ Survey 2022 relating to family support for UK armed forces veterans.
Documents
Details
This report provides analysis of responses to the family element of the Veterans’ Survey 2022, with a focus on:
- veterans’ family members who responded to the survey
- what services or support family members felt would be helpful to them but was lacking
All UK estimates and qualitative analysis contained in this report are unweighted.