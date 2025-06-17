Research and analysis

Family support analysis of UK armed forces veterans

Analysis of responses to the Veterans’ Survey 2022 relating to family support for UK armed forces veterans.

From:
Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Office for National Statistics
Published
17 June 2025

Documents

Services and support, responses from family members of UK armed forces veterans: Veterans’ Survey 2022, UK

HTML

Details

This report provides analysis of responses to the family element of the Veterans’ Survey 2022, with a focus on:

  • veterans’ family members who responded to the survey
  • what services or support family members felt would be helpful to them but was lacking

All UK estimates and qualitative analysis contained in this report are unweighted.

Updates to this page

Published 17 June 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page