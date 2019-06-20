Research and analysis
Exploring flexible working practice in schools
Findings from a survey of teachers and senior leaders which explored flexible working practice in schools.
Documents
Details
The report summarises findings from a survey of teachers and senior leaders across schools in England.
It provides evidence on existing flexible working practice and attitudes towards, and experiences of, flexible working in schools.
The report forms part of a wider research project exploring flexible working practice in schools.
Published 21 June 2019