Evidence Summary: The Drivers of Defence Cost Inflation

This academic study examines two main factors that contribute to Defence Cost Inflation: cost escalation (cost increase over time) and cost growth (cost increase within a project).

The report contains three parts:

Part 1: Open-Source Literature Review. Examination of publicly available evidence from external sources (such as academic papers and industry reports) to identify the factors that drive cost escalation and cost growth.

Part 2: Ongoing Work to Address Known Issues. Identification of ongoing and planned departmental work to address cost growth and cost escalation.

Part 3: Compilation of Existing Research. Historic research conducted by the department on factors causing cost growth and cost escalation.