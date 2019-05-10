Correspondence
ESFA letters to academy trusts about high pay
Letters from Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, to academy chairs of trustees about high pay.
On 9 May Eileen Milner, chief executive of the Education and Skills Agency, wrote to the chair of trustees at 94 academy trusts about levels of executive pay.
The first letter is about levels of executive pay. The second letter is about levels of executive pay at academy trusts previously contacted by ESFA.
Included is a list of academy trusts that received letters from ESFA about high executive salaries.
Published 10 May 2019
Last updated 24 May 2019 + show all updates
- We have amended the list of academy trusts receiving letters from ESFA.
- First published.