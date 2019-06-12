Policy paper
Equality and Human Rights Commission Strategic Plan 2019-2022
This plan sets out the Equality and Human Rights Commission strategic priorities for the next 3 years.
Documents
Details
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Strategic Plan sets out how the Commission intends to protect and promote equality and human rights in Britain over the next 3 years. Further documents, including the supporting evidence and accessible versions of the report, are available on the EHRC’s website.
Published 12 June 2019