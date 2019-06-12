Policy paper

Equality and Human Rights Commission Strategic Plan 2019-2022

This plan sets out the Equality and Human Rights Commission strategic priorities for the next 3 years.

Published 12 June 2019
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) Strategic Plan sets out how the Commission intends to protect and promote equality and human rights in Britain over the next 3 years. Further documents, including the supporting evidence and accessible versions of the report, are available on the EHRC’s website.

