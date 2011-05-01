An Introduction to Environmental Management in the MOD Acquisition Process
This booklet is an entry-level reference for environmental management. Its purpose is as an introduction to the concepts, terms, and activities of effective environmental management. It is intended to enable MOD and contractor personnel to understand the main environmental issues and essential methodologies to control, minimise, and mitigate environmental impacts arising from the MOD’s procurement decisions and products, services, and systems (PSS) through life. It is not intended as a contractual document.
The current version of this book is issue 4, published 2018.
The booklet is in Adobe Acrobat format and requires the Adobe Reader software for viewing. If you require this booklet in an alternative format please contact DDC-MODInternet@mod.gov.uk with details of your preferred format.
Last updated 28 July 2020 + show all updates
Updated the MOD Green Booklet.
First published.