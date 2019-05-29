Decision

Environment Agency (NPS/WR/021737): decision on licence application

The Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has made a decision on an application made by the Environment Agency for a licence to abstract (take) water.

From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Decision Statement

PDF, 160KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Environment Agency notifies the public of the decision made on certain applications for the abstraction or impoundment of water.

This decision statement explains:

  • who has made the application
  • what decision has been made
  • how the decision has been made
Published 29 May 2019

