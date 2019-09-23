Guidance
Electromagnetic Spectrum Blueprint
This document outlines how the Ministry of Defence will make progress towards its objective to share 750 MHz of public sector spectrum by 2022.
Radio spectrum is a critical resource for defence, enabling wireless communication to take place across a number of platforms including radio, television, radar, satellite, mobile voice and data. There is also rising demand for spectrum in the civil sector due to the growth in wireless technologies.
The Blueprint sets out 3 priorities for delivering on the government’s commitment while maintaining the resources defence needs to operate effectively:
- developing spectrum-dependent systems that are suitably efficient, adaptable and resilient in their spectrum usage, including driving technological innovation to assure spectrum access in an increasingly congested electromagnetic environment
- effectively planning and managing risk in spectrum use
- responding to regulatory and policy changes by proactively engaging with stakeholders.