Education Advisory Team (UK)
The Education Advisory Team (UK) (EAT (UK)) is part of Defence Children Services (DCS). Providing professional direction and support to help service children and young people achieve the best possible outcomes and fulfil their potential.
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Details
For further details about EAT (UK) and the services offered, including support and advice with,
- CEA
- SENA
- SEND
- guidance on school admissions
- educational transitions
- how to engage with EAT(UK)
Please visit Defence Children Services or contact the team at RC-DCS-HQ-EAT@mod.gov.uk.