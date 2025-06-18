Economic benefits of the UK Defence Nuclear Enterprise: 2024
The Defence Nuclear Enterprise’s findings on the economic benefits of the defence nuclear industry in the UK.
This report summary presents findings from a comprehensive economic analysis of the UK’s defence nuclear industry and its contribution to the UK economy. Commissioned by the Defence Nuclear Enterprise (DNE), the study analyses data collected in Autumn 2024 from 5 key defence nuclear organisations: BAE Systems, Babcock International, Rolls-Royce Submarines, Sheffield Forgemasters, and AWE.
The report highlights how the defence nuclear industry delivers national security while generating substantial economic benefits through regional development, higher wages in areas of deprivation and skills development through apprenticeships. It demonstrates the DNE’s role in supporting the government’s growth mission by employing people across all regions of Great Britain. The full report will be published in due course.