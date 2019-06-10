Decision

Early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion: Atezolizumab in the first line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide

EAMS scientific opinion given to Roche Products Limited in the first line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide

Published 10 June 2019
Atezolizumab - Public Assessment Report (PAR)

PDF, 136KB, 3 pages

Treatment protocol for patients

PDF, 176KB, 8 pages

Treatment protocol for healthcare professionals

PDF, 404KB, 21 pages

Treatment protocol on the pharmacovigilance system

PDF, 144KB, 3 pages

Atezolizumab - background information for medical directors

PDF, 58.9KB, 2 pages

This positive scientific opinion was issued to Roche Products Limited in the first line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report

  • treatment protocol:

    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
    • EAMs scientific opinion – background information for Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at John.Hannah@gov.scot and Rosemarie.parr@gov.scot

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Department of Health and Social Services by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at Andrew.Evans@gov.wales and Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Lynne.Schofield@gov.wales

