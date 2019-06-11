Notice

E16 2AB, Keltbray Environmental Ltd: environmental permit issued - EPR/CP3035QC/A001

View the permit issued for Plaistow Wharf, London under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 11 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Permit: Keltbray Environmental Ltd

PDF, 263KB, 24 pages

Decision document: Keltbray Environmental Ltd

PDF, 317KB, 14 pages

Details

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: Keltbray Environmental Ltd
  • Installation name: Plaistow Wharf
  • Permit number: EPR/CP3035QC/A001
