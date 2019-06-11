Notice
E16 2AB, Keltbray Environmental Ltd: environmental permit issued - EPR/CP3035QC/A001
View the permit issued for Plaistow Wharf, London under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: Keltbray Environmental Ltd
- Installation name: Plaistow Wharf
- Permit number: EPR/CP3035QC/A001
Published 11 June 2019