DSA annual assurance report April 2015 to March 2016

The Defence Safety Authority (DSA) annual assurance report for the period April 2015 to March 2016. The report has been distributed internally, unredacted, to all those that have an interest in its content. For external publication the report has been subject to redaction. The associated Defence Nuclear Safety Regulator Annual Assurance Report has been redacted in full and will not be published.

These steps have been taken in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act to withhold information where release would or would likely impact national security. When managing safety, our aim is to maximise transparency while balancing the need to protect our capabilities from exploitation by potential adversaries.

The safety of the public, our submarine crews, the defence workforce and the protection of the environment remain the department’s priority. Overall, the defence nuclear programme achieves the required standards of nuclear and radiological safety. Nuclear safety has not been compromised. No further detail or comment will be made on those elements redacted.