Draft tri-service accommodation regulations (TSARs) (JSP 464) - March 2024
This edition of JSP 464 is applicable from 11 March 2024. JSP 464 is the definitive policy for the provision of service family accommodation, single living accommodation and the substitute equivalents.
Documents
Details
The new accommodation offer policy comes into effect on 11 March 2024.
Parts 1 to 8 of JSP 464, ‘Tri-service accommodation regulations’, are available in draft in advance so that Service personnel can plan future accommodation decisions.
The JSP will be re-issued as ‘live’ policy on 11 March 2024.
Parts 9 to 11 will cover Forces Help to Buy, the Combined Accommodation Assessment System for service family accommodation and Four-Tier Grading for single living accommodation. These are not being released in advance as the policy remains the same as under current regulations.
Part 12 will cover the complaints process.