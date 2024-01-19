Guidance

Draft tri-service accommodation regulations (TSARs) (JSP 464) - March 2024

This edition of JSP 464 is applicable from 11 March 2024. JSP 464 is the definitive policy for the provision of service family accommodation, single living accommodation and the substitute equivalents.

Ministry of Defence
Published
19 January 2024

1 - Introduction and transition

PDF, 272 KB, 10 pages

ODT, 39.4 KB

2 - Family accommodation entitlements and application

PDF, 1010 KB, 62 pages

ODT, 180 KB

3 - Service family accommodation

PDF, 540 KB, 34 pages

ODT, 88.6 KB

4 - Private rental sector

PDF, 465 KB, 11 pages

ODT, 174 KB

5 - Changes of circumstances in family accommodation

PDF, 434 KB, 26 pages

ODT, 60.5 KB

6 - Single living accommodation

PDF, 740 KB, 43 pages

ODT, 294 KB

7 - Non-standard entitlement and eligibility

PDF, 480 KB, 28 pages

ODT, 79.7 KB

8 - Payments and charges

PDF, 558 KB, 33 pages

ODT, 77 KB

The new accommodation offer policy comes into effect on 11 March 2024.

Parts 1 to 8 of JSP 464, ‘Tri-service accommodation regulations’, are available in draft in advance so that Service personnel can plan future accommodation decisions.

The JSP will be re-issued as ‘live’ policy on 11 March 2024.

Parts 9 to 11 will cover Forces Help to Buy, the Combined Accommodation Assessment System for service family accommodation and Four-Tier Grading for single living accommodation. These are not being released in advance as the policy remains the same as under current regulations.

Part 12 will cover the complaints process.

Access current tri-service accommodation regulations

Published 19 January 2024