Policy paper

Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill

The Bill makes important changes to the legal process for married couples to obtain a divorce, for civil partners to dissolve their civil partnership, or for obtaining a judicial separation.

Published 13 June 2019
From:
Ministry of Justice

Documents

Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill

https://services.parliament.uk/Bills/2017-19/divorcedissolutionandseparation.html

Fact sheet

PDF, 272KB, 2 pages

Equalities statement

PDF, 248KB, 7 pages

Impact assessment

PDF, 1.01MB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email web.comments@justice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

European Convention on Human Rights Memorandum

PDF, 504KB, 10 pages

Family impact test

PDF, 101KB, 8 pages

Reform of the legal requirements for divorce consultation and government response

https://consult.justice.gov.uk/digital-communications/reform-of-the-legal-requirements-for-divorce/

Details

The Bill seeks to give effect to hugely important and long overdue reform that will have real benefits for individuals, parents and children and is a key piece of social domestic policy for the government. It will align the ethos underlying divorce law with the government’s approach elsewhere in family law, which is to encourage a forward-looking non-confrontational approach wherever possible – thereby reducing conflict and its damaging effect on children in particular.

The Bill:

  • replaces the requirement to prove either a conduct or separation ‘fact’ with a requirement to file a statement of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage (couples can opt to make this a joint statement)
  • removes the possibility of contesting the decision to divorce as a statement will be conclusive evidence that the marriage has broken down irretrievably
  • introduces a new minimum period of 20 weeks from the start of proceedings to conditional order stage
Published 13 June 2019