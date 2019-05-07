Visit the Discover My Benefits website and discover what the armed forces can offer you.

The website is free, easy to use, and gives you clear, unbiased information. Discover My Benefits can be used by all regular and reserve service personnel, their families, and anyone interested in joining the armed forces.

It’s just one of a series of new initiatives the Ministry of Defence is implementing to show how the armed forces are a flexible, modern, family friendly career choice.

The website shows the extensive range of benefits, allowances and support that service personnel are entitled to because of the unique demands of military life and operations.

Discover My Benefits will continue to be developed and updated over time to keep you up to date with the latest benefits and developments in our employment offer.