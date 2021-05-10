Disability, mental health and wellbeing: civilian workforce report 2020
The Ministry of Defence's (MOD) second annual workforce report on disability, mental health and wellbeing.
The voluntary report follows on from 2019’s report and sets out what else the department has done to support staff and promote good practice around disability, mental health and well-being.
It highlights the support that the MOD has in place for all employees, including for those with disabilities, support for people with mental health issues, and the wider initiatives in place for all staff to promote their well-being. It also provides statistics on civilian employee’s mental health and well-being.