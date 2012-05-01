Guidance

Directories

Tri-service contact directory from the HIVE information service.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
1 May 2012
Last updated
15 September 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Tri-Service Contact Housing Directory

PDF, 122KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The HIVE information service provides information to the tri-service community including:

  • relocation information
  • local area information
  • education
  • accommodation
  • employment and training opportunities
  • childcare and travel

More information on the tri-service contact directory can be found on the HIVE site.

Published 1 May 2012
Last updated 15 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added an updated version of the tri-service contact directory.

  2. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do