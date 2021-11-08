Independent report

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey results: financial year 2021 to 2022

The quarterly results of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation service delivery customer satisfaction tracker survey for financial year 2021/22.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 November 2021

Documents

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q1 2021/22

PDF, 1.7MB, 37 pages

DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey Q2 2021/22

PDF, 1.96MB, 37 pages

Details

An ongoing series of customer satisfaction reports showing the results of the monthly surveys carried out by Opinion Research Service (ORS) on behalf of DIO Accommodation. The monthly customer tracker survey started in June 2013 and covers customers living in service family accommodation (SFA) in the UK.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation accommodation UK SFA customer satisfaction tracker survey report is published on a quarterly basis.

Published 8 November 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do