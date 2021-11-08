DIO accommodation customer satisfaction tracker survey results: financial year 2021 to 2022
The quarterly results of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation service delivery customer satisfaction tracker survey for financial year 2021/22.
An ongoing series of customer satisfaction reports showing the results of the monthly surveys carried out by Opinion Research Service (ORS) on behalf of DIO Accommodation. The monthly customer tracker survey started in June 2013 and covers customers living in service family accommodation (SFA) in the UK.
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation accommodation UK SFA customer satisfaction tracker survey report is published on a quarterly basis.