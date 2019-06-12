Decision

Designs hearing decision O/323/19

Outcome of request to invalidate, hearing held on 7 June 2019.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Intellectual Property Office

Documents

Designs decision O/323/19

PDF, 1.46MB, 21 pages

Details

Litigants Fil Baldowski V Gordon McSherry
Hearing office Oliver Morris

Note

Every effort is made to ensure design hearing decisions have been accurately recorded, but some errors may have been introduced during conversion for the web.

Copies of any documents annexed to a decision are available from:

Tribunal Section
Intellectual Property Office
Concept House
Cardiff Road
Newport
South Wales
NP10 8QQ
United Kingdom

Published 12 June 2019

Related content