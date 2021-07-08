Designations under coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations

The government has introduced restrictions on business to limit the transmission of COVID-19, and to support businesses and enforcement agencies. The government has also published guidance about the businesses that are required to close or the restrictions that must be followed.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has designated bodies to enforce and prosecute breaches of the regulations, to support timely and effective enforcement. The Secretary of State designated local authorities to give them powers to prosecute in relation to business offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 (the initial lockdown regulations). These designations have been carried forward with each new set of relevant COVID-19 regulations.

The designation that is relevant to the enforcement action or prosecution will be the one that is in place at the time that action is taken.

Read more about COVID-19 enforcement powers for local authorities.