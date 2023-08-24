Guidance

Global Support Organisation overseas guides: North Germany

Ministry of Defence
24 August 2023
18 November 2025 — See all updates

This Global Support Organisation location guide gives information on:

  • pre-arrivals
  • in-processing
  • leave
  • pay and allowances
  • welcome guides
  • education
  • finances and banking
  • healthcare
  • pets
  • vehicle registration and travel
  • security
  • telephones and internet
  • activities
  • departures
  • useful contacts

