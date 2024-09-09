Guidance

Defence Test and Evaluation: Future Advantage Through Evaluation (FATE)

Future Advantage Through Evaluation (FATE) sets out why defence Test and Evaluation (T&E) is changing, the ideas shaping the future, and how to get involved with the organisations driving change.

Ministry of Defence
9 September 2024

This document sets out why MOD’s approach to T&E is changing, the ideas shaping its future and how defence responds to them.

This will act as a foundation for consultation across the defence enterprise on the opportunities and challenges of FATE, the enablers required to deliver it and how collaboratively the T&E enterprise can accelerate change.

All initiatives in this document are shared without prejudice or commitment and are subject to approvals.

