Defence Test and Evaluation: Future Advantage Through Evaluation (FATE)
Future Advantage Through Evaluation (FATE) sets out why defence Test and Evaluation (T&E) is changing, the ideas shaping the future, and how to get involved with the organisations driving change.
Documents
Details
This document sets out why MOD’s approach to T&E is changing, the ideas shaping its future and how defence responds to them.
This will act as a foundation for consultation across the defence enterprise on the opportunities and challenges of FATE, the enablers required to deliver it and how collaboratively the T&E enterprise can accelerate change.
All initiatives in this document are shared without prejudice or commitment and are subject to approvals.