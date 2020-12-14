Logistics, engineering and equipment Support lie at the heart of ensuring defence has the forces and equipment it needs to confront the threats we face. This Defence Support Strategy sets outs the case for change and provides the vision for the future of support.

In setting the course to deliver credible Support Advantage, the strategy identifies 5 Strategic Outcomes to be delivered by 2025. Central to their achievement is an unrelenting focus on a unifying performance ambition that seeks a paradigm shift in platform availability and the development of superior, assured, environmentally sustainable and cost-effective logistic services.