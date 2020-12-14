Defence Support Strategy
This Defence Support Strategy sets outs the case for change and provides the vision for the future of support. It does by identifying 5 strategic outcomes to be delivered by 2025.
Documents
Details
Logistics, engineering and equipment Support lie at the heart of ensuring defence has the forces and equipment it needs to confront the threats we face. This Defence Support Strategy sets outs the case for change and provides the vision for the future of support.
In setting the course to deliver credible Support Advantage, the strategy identifies 5 Strategic Outcomes to be delivered by 2025. Central to their achievement is an unrelenting focus on a unifying performance ambition that seeks a paradigm shift in platform availability and the development of superior, assured, environmentally sustainable and cost-effective logistic services.
The DSS is owned by Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS), Lt Gen Richard Wardlaw, who heads up the Defence Support organisation, within Strategic Command, and is the Functional Owner for Support (FOfS). The DSS will guide the individual Support ambitions of the Front Line Commands and related Enabling Organisations, to deliver a pan-defence, cross-cutting response to realise the vision while addressing the challenges we face today.