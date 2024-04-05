Defence Support Modelling and Analysis Framework

Policy paper

Details

This new Framework sets out how we will prioritise and exploit modelling and analysis activity to improve decision making across the Defence Support Enterprise.

It establishes standard methods and practices that everyone (including industry partners) can adopt so that we can share tools, methods and operational models more openly across the Defence Support community.

