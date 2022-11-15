The Defence Supply Chain Strategy (DSCS) is Defence Support’s response to the challenges faced within the fragile nature of supply chains in Defence and industry. The threats and disruptions to our supply chains have become more prominent when looking at consecutive global events such as COVID-19 and state-led aggression in Ukraine. The DSCS outlines how Defence plans to build resilience within our Supply Chains. It recognises the need to shift our focus away from cost reduction and efficiency gains. This builds on the ambition for Support Advantage, outlined in the Defence Support Strategy, as we drive towards a proactive, integrated, and collaborative supply chain.

Defence is not alone in tackling these challenges. This is a global issue and one which other international partners including the United States are also tackling head on. We, together with industry, must work collaboratively with them to achieve Support Advantage.