Policy paper

Defence Supply Chain Strategy

The Defence Supply Chain Strategy (DSCS) outlines how Defence plans to build resilience within our Supply Chains.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Strategic Command
Published
15 November 2022

Documents

Defence Supply Chain Strategy

PDF, 1.56 MB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Defence Supply Chain Strategy

HTML

Details

The Defence Supply Chain Strategy (DSCS) is Defence Support’s response to the challenges faced within the fragile nature of supply chains in Defence and industry. The threats and disruptions to our supply chains have become more prominent when looking at consecutive global events such as COVID-19 and state-led aggression in Ukraine. The DSCS outlines how Defence plans to build resilience within our Supply Chains. It recognises the need to shift our focus away from cost reduction and efficiency gains. This builds on the ambition for Support Advantage, outlined in the Defence Support Strategy, as we drive towards a proactive, integrated, and collaborative supply chain.

Defence is not alone in tackling these challenges. This is a global issue and one which other international partners including the United States are also tackling head on. We, together with industry, must work collaboratively with them to achieve Support Advantage.

Published 15 November 2022