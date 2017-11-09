Defence Safety Authority 01.2 - Assurance
This document explains how the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) conducts assurance.
Documents
Details
This document explains how the DSA conducts assurance. It is subordinate to ‘DSA 01: The DSA Sub-Operating Model’ and complements the other documents in the DSA 01 series. Together, the 01 series provides people in the DSA, and across defence, an understanding of how the DSA conducts its activity and what can be expected from its outputs.
Last updated 29 January 2024 + show all updates
Updated DSA 01.2 - Assurance.
'DSA 01.2' updated.
Added information under 'Details' on the withdrawal of DSA01.1 and DSA01.2 in March 2023.
Updated DSA01.2 attachments with withdrawn versions.
Added DSA01.2: chapter 12: duty of care on deployments and DSA01.2: chapter 13: head of establishment.
DSA01.2 chapter 4: management of health, safety & environmental protection risk has been published at version 1
DSA01.2 chapter 7 version 1 published
DSA01.2 chapter 2 re-published due to a title change
DSA01.2 Chapter 5: Safety Culture has been published
Updated DSA01.2 chapter 3 to version 1.1 has been published
DSA 01.2: chapter 3: duty holding has been published.
DSA 01.2: Chapter 1: Health, Safety and Environmental Protection (HS&EP) Requirements for Defence - version 1.1, Chapter 2: Defence Safety and Environmental Management System - version 1.0 and Chapter 10: Service Inquiries - version 1.1 have all been published.
First published.