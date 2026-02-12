The Defence Requirement for Food (DRF) provides a comprehensive framework for all those involved in delivering food to Defence personnel. It is issued by Supply Chain Governance (SCG) under delegated authority from, and on behalf of, the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The DRF directs compliance with all relevant UK food legislation and ensures alignment with MOD policy, strategic objectives, recognised industry standards and government‑endorsed best practice. This framework ensures that food supplied across Defence meets operational needs, safeguards the health and wellbeing of personnel, and upholds ethical, responsible and sustainable sourcing principles.

The intent is to maintain a resilient, efficient and robust food supply chain that consistently delivers high‑quality, nutritious food while ensuring value for money for Defence.

Who should read

This document should be read by all stakeholders involved in the procurement, preparation, handling, storage and transportation of food for Defence personnel and Military Working Dogs (MWD) across MOD facilities and supply chains, both in the UK and overseas.

It sets out the mandatory requirements that apply to all food supplied to Defence, provides clear guidance on expectations for food preparation, production and service within Defence establishments, and supports military chefs and internal catering teams in meeting Defence obligations while delivering consistently high‑quality meals.

The document has been developed by Supply Chain Governance (SCG) with specialist contributions from recognised subject‑matter experts, including the Institute of Naval Medicine, the Defence Nutrition Advisory Service, dietitians and food technologists. It has also been produced in close collaboration with end‑users such as the Front Line Commands, ensuring that the requirements are operationally relevant and aligned with the needs of those delivering food services across Defence.