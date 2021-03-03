Defence Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021 to 2023

The Defence Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021-2023 sets our ambition to improve project delivery time, cost and quality and outlines how we aim to support and develop our talented people.

The strategy has been developed to define what we do as a function, setting the pathway for defence to be an exemplar department within the Government Project Delivery Community.

Project Delivery is one of a number of functions in the Ministry of Defence, implemented under the ‘Functional Leadership’ model. This is helping to ensure certain key business activities are carried out in a cross-cutting and coherent way, to deliver business improvements and transformation. This approach is consistent with Government practise, led by the Cabinet Office. Functional leadership is overseen by the Defence Operating Model Board, chaired by the MOD Chief Operating Officer.

More information on how Functional Leadership fits into the wider Defence Operating Model can be found in How Defence Works.