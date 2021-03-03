Corporate report

Defence Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021 to 2023

The Project Delivery Functional Strategy describes the ambition and objectives for the delivery of portfolios, programmes and projects in the Ministry of Defence.

Ministry of Defence
3 March 2021

Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021 to 2023

PDF, 1.25MB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021 to 2023 (accessible version)

HTML

Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021 to 2023 Overview

PDF, 164KB, 1 page

The Defence Project Delivery Functional Strategy 2021-2023 sets our ambition to improve project delivery time, cost and quality and outlines how we aim to support and develop our talented people.

The strategy has been developed to define what we do as a function, setting the pathway for defence to be an exemplar department within the Government Project Delivery Community.

Project Delivery is one of a number of functions in the Ministry of Defence, implemented under the ‘Functional Leadership’ model. This is helping to ensure certain key business activities are carried out in a cross-cutting and coherent way, to deliver business improvements and transformation. This approach is consistent with Government practise, led by the Cabinet Office. Functional leadership is overseen by the Defence Operating Model Board, chaired by the MOD Chief Operating Officer.

More information on how Functional Leadership fits into the wider Defence Operating Model can be found in How Defence Works.

