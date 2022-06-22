Defence People Health and Wellbeing Strategy - 2022 to 2027
The strategy sets out the vision for all Defence People to be in a state of positive physical, mental and social health and wellbeing
Documents
Details
The strategy recognises the importance of positive health and wellbeing for Defence People and directs a coordinated operating approach to promote, prevent, detect and treat poor health and wellbeing early, to enable optimal recovery.
It aims to promote the importance of health and wellbeing across Defence, adopting a holistic approach to mental health, physical health and social health, recognising the requirement to educate.
The strategy emphasises the need for evidence-based and evaluated interventions, collaboration, coherence, effective communication, education, and partnerships with health and the charitable sector.