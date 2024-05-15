Defence Nuclear Safety Committee: Summary of the Public Body Review

The public body review of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee (DNSC) was part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that it, as a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB), continued to have regular independent challenge.

The review was timely given the current and future needs of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise, and was taken as an opportunity to ensure that the committee is fit for purpose and has maximum input. As such, the review covered the efficacy, governance and accountability of the committee; its provision of advice, and the terms of appointment for the chairperson and members.

The review concluded that the committee should be retained. A suite of improvements to the committee’s operation were recommended.