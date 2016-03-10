Official list of Defence Medical Services training courses, detailing face-2-face course, e-Learning packages and conferences/symposiums as of 15 February 2016.

Specialist Medical Training and Consultant Accreditation of DMS personnel is generally achieved within standard speciality training programmes or within UK based General Medical Council (GMC) approved posts.

However, for some specialties there is an increasing tendancy for undertaking a fellowship and owing to the complexity of military medicine there are occasions where training is enhanced by a period of training overseas. The DMS is able to support a limited number of overseas fellowships, where the training obtained will be of major benefit to the military patient, the DMS and the trainee.

