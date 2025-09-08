Defence Industrial Strategy 2025: Making Defence an Engine for Growth

The men and women who serve in our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep our nation safe. They are rightly respected here at home and abroad for their dedication and professionalism. Yet we know that when a country is under threat, its Armed Forces are only as strong as the industry that stands behind them.

Our Defence Industrial Strategy will make defence an engine for growth, backing British jobs, British industry and British innovation. The UK has one of the most advanced and innovative defence industrial bases the world over, but we are in a new era of threat, which demands a new era for UK defence. To move to warfighting readiness to deter threats and strengthen security in the Euro-Atlantic, we will reform procurement, innovate at wartime pace, and grow our industrial base.

The Defence Industrial Strategy will strengthen our security and grow our economy. With a clear plan backed by the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, this strategy outlines how our government and industry will now combine around a clear set of priority outcomes: