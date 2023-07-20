Defence Equipment & Support Annual Report and Accounts 2022 to 2023
DE&S Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 31 March 2023.
Documents
Details
The report has been laid before Parliament, following certification by the Comptroller and Auditor General.
This is the ninth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since its launch as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. The document reflects the operating costs of DE&S, with the costs of the equipment programme being captured separately in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts, published on 20 July 2023.
For the sixth year running, DE&S has secured an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office, underlining the continuing efforts to ensure robust processes, management systems and capability, as DE&S delivers the programme of work.