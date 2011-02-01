Defence Safety and Environment Committee (DSEC) assurance reports
Historic annual safety and environmental assurance reports and Defence Safety Authority assurance reports.
Documents
Details
The Defence Safety and Environment Committee (DSEC), chaired by the Permanent Secretary is the principal forum within Defence responsible for the governance of Health, Safety & Environmental Protection (HS&EP), Climate Change and Sustainability (CC&S). DSEC ensures HS&EP and CC&S is managed effectively through a strong corporate governance framework. It supports both the Perm Sec and individual members as they discharge their overarching responsibilities and oversees policy, regulation and governance of HS&EP and CC&S within defence.
The DSEC provides visible top-level ownership of ambitious pan defence guiding principles to be adopted and implemented by top level leaders and defence organisations (alongside their own commitments) and brings together performance, risks and issues across defence and ensuring these are reflected in the planning process and funded appropriately.
Please view the DSA annual assurance reports for more information.
Last updated 12 March 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated the page content about the Defence Safety and Environment Committee.
-
Added Health, Safety and Environmental Protection Report 2013/14.
-
Added 2012/13 assurance report.
-
Title of page has been changed
-
First published.
-
Added Defence Safety and Environmental Protection Report 2011