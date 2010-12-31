Guidance

Defence training estates Dartmoor training area surveys

The findings of environmental and socioeconomic surveys conducted over areas of the Dartmoor training area.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
31 December 2010
26 August 2021

2021 Cramber Monument Condition Report

PDF, 10.8MB, 27 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2020 Okehampton Monument Condition Report

PDF, 14MB, 30 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2019 Willsworthy Monument Condition Report

PDF, 5.39MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2018 Ringmoor Monument Condition Report

PDF, 1.16MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2018 Merrivale Monument Condition Report

PDF, 1.04MB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2017 Cramber Monument Condition Report

PDF, 3.85MB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2014 Okehampton Monument Condition Report

PDF, 2.05MB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2013 Cramber Monument Condition Report

PDF, 4.57MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2012 Cramber Monument Condition Report

PDF, 351KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2010 Ringmoor Monument Condition Report

PDF, 1.17MB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2010 Okehampton Monument Condition Report

PDF, 5.28MB, 39 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2010 Merrivale Monument Condition Report

PDF, 3.3MB, 16 pages

Declaration of intent between MOD and Association of National Park Authorities

PDF, 192KB

Dartmoor training area: ecology review, March 2006

PDF, 777KB

Bearwalls Farm: historical and archaeological survey, 2010

PDF, 19.1MB

Follow-up works to Cramber Tor survey

PDF, 1.41MB

Doe Tor Farm: historical site appraisal and survey, 2007

PDF, 2.76MB

Reddaford Farm: archaeological and historical survey, 2007

PDF, 7.31MB

Yellowmead Farm: archaeological and historical survey, 2008

PDF, 1.31MB

Okehampton artillery range: historical appraisal

PDF, 2.86MB

Willsworthy: archeaological condition survey, 2013

PDF, 2.46MB, 20 pages

Appendix: synthesised summary of Defence Infrastructure Organisation field sheets

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 94.5KB

Summaries of a number of Dartmoor surveys, and the written agreement between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Association of National Park Authorities relating to the MOD’s rights in areas falling within Great Britain’s national parks.

  1. Addition of: 12 reports from 2010 to 2021.

  2. Added survey report and appendix

  3. First published.

