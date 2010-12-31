Defence training estates Dartmoor training area surveys
The findings of environmental and socioeconomic surveys conducted over areas of the Dartmoor training area.
2021 Cramber Monument Condition Report
PDF, 10.8MB, 27 pages
2020 Okehampton Monument Condition Report
PDF, 14MB, 30 pages
2019 Willsworthy Monument Condition Report
PDF, 5.39MB, 14 pages
2018 Ringmoor Monument Condition Report
PDF, 1.16MB, 14 pages
2018 Merrivale Monument Condition Report
PDF, 1.04MB, 13 pages
2017 Cramber Monument Condition Report
PDF, 3.85MB, 20 pages
2014 Okehampton Monument Condition Report
PDF, 2.05MB, 23 pages
2013 Cramber Monument Condition Report
PDF, 4.57MB, 19 pages
2012 Cramber Monument Condition Report
PDF, 351KB, 6 pages
2010 Ringmoor Monument Condition Report
PDF, 1.17MB, 15 pages
2010 Okehampton Monument Condition Report
PDF, 5.28MB, 39 pages
2010 Merrivale Monument Condition Report
PDF, 3.3MB, 16 pages
Follow-up works to Cramber Tor survey
PDF, 1.41MB
Okehampton artillery range: historical appraisal
PDF, 2.86MB
Willsworthy: archeaological condition survey, 2013
PDF, 2.46MB, 20 pages
Appendix: synthesised summary of Defence Infrastructure Organisation field sheets
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 94.5KB
Summaries of a number of Dartmoor surveys, and the written agreement between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Association of National Park Authorities relating to the MOD’s rights in areas falling within Great Britain’s national parks.
Related information:
