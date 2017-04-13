Guidance

DAO qualification handbooks: level 7 courses

Qualifications, learning outcomes and assessment criteria for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

13 April 2017
Level 7 Diploma in Specialist Welfare Work: qualification handbook

PDF, 238KB, 13 pages

Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management

PDF, 195KB, 14 pages

Qualification hand books for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

