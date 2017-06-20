Guidance

DAO qualification handbooks: level 6

Qualifications, learning outcomes and assessment criteria for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

Ministry of Defence
20 June 2017
17 November 2022 — See all updates

DAO Level 6 qualification handbooks

Our contact email address has changed to DEFAC-DAO@mod.gov.uk. Any other email address stated on any of our documents should not be used.

Qualification hand books for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.

  1. Added new contact information.

  2. Added DAO Level 6 Award in Leadership for Strategic Delivery: qualification handbook.

  3. First published.

