Cyber security strategy for health and social care: 2023 to 2030
How the government will work with health and adult social care organisations and the supply chain to achieve cyber resilience across the sector no later than 2030.
Applies to England
Details
The strategy sets out an approach to cyber resilience that will apply across health and social care systems, including adult social care, primary care, secondary care and the critical supply chain.
The aim is for all health and social care organisations to achieve cyber resilience no later than 2030.
The strategy will be supported by a national implementation plan, which we will publish by summer 2023.