Cyber Improvement Plan (CIP)

Ministry of Defence
27 October 2025

This content is for information only until 3rd November 2025.

If a defence supplier does not meet the requirements as per Def Stan 05-138 (answered through the Supplier Assurance Questionnaire on the online service), then they must submit a CIP.

The Cyber Improvement Plan template for CSM v4 is published on this page, and guidance for completing a Cyber Improvement Plan under CSM v4 is published here: Cyber Security Model.

