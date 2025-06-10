Research and analysis

Criminal justice system analysis of UK armed forces veterans

Analysis of responses to the Veterans’ Survey 2022 relating to criminal offence convictions and prison sentences.

From:
Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Office for National Statistics
Published
10 June 2025

UK armed forces veterans who had ever been convicted of criminal offences, and had served or were serving prison sentences: Veterans’ Survey 2022, UK

This report provides coverage analysis of criminal offence convictions and prison sentences from the Veterans’ Survey 2022, with focus on:

  • veterans who had ever been convicted of a criminal offence and when they had ever been convicted
  • veterans who had ever served a prison sentence
  • veterans who were serving prison sentences at the time of the survey

Published 10 June 2025

