Criminal justice system analysis of UK armed forces veterans
Analysis of responses to the Veterans’ Survey 2022 relating to criminal offence convictions and prison sentences.
This report provides coverage analysis of criminal offence convictions and prison sentences from the Veterans’ Survey 2022, with focus on:
- veterans who had ever been convicted of a criminal offence and when they had ever been convicted
- veterans who had ever served a prison sentence
- veterans who were serving prison sentences at the time of the survey