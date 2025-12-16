Corporate report

Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations Scrutiny Team annual statutory report: 2025

Annual statutory report of the Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations external scrutiny team.

Ministry of Defence
16 December 2025

Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations Scrutiny Team annual statutory report 2025

The Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations (CRFCA) gives advice and assistance to the Defence Council and the Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force on matters that concern reserves and cadets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current state, challenges, and advancements within the UK reserve forces.

Published 16 December 2025

