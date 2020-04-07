Promotional material

Coronavirus (COVID-19) information leaflet

Leaflet on what to do to help stop the spread of coronavirus, including information on symptoms and government support.

Published 7 April 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives

PDF, 718KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - large print

PDF, 231KB, 10 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - web version

HTML

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Bengali

PDF, 604KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Gujarati

PDF, 502KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Polish

PDF, 454KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Punjabi

PDF, 533KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Romani

PDF, 379KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Romanian

PDF, 419KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus leaflet: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Russian

PDF, 521KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Somali

PDF, 207KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Urdu

PDF, 512KB, 8 pages

Coronavirus: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives - Welsh

PDF, 498KB, 8 pages

This leaflet has information on what everyone must do to help stop the spread of coronavirus. There is also information on spotting the symptoms, advice for vulnerable groups, and information about government support for businesses and workers.

This information is available in different languages and alternative formats.

This leaflet was prepared for distribution to UK households from 3 April 2020, and was in line with the latest guidance at that point.

Check the latest advice on coronavirus.

Coronavirus leaflet - British Sign Language

Published 7 April 2020