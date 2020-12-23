Transparency data

Coronavirus cases in England: 23 December 2020

Epidemiological data and hospitalisation metrics used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.

Published 23 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Coronavirus England briefing, South West, West Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and Humber, London

PDF, 28MB, 174 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Coronavirus England briefing, South East, East Midlands, East of England

PDF, 23MB, 136 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The data includes:

  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over
  • percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week
  • number of people tested and weekly positivity
  • NHS pressures by Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

See regional COVID-19 epidemiological data sets for 23 December.

See the detailed data on hospital activity.

See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published 23 December 2020

Brexit transition

09 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content