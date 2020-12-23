Coronavirus cases in England: 23 December 2020
Epidemiological data and hospitalisation metrics used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.
The data includes:
- case rate per 100,000 population
- case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over
- percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week
- number of people tested and weekly positivity
- NHS pressures by Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)
More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.
Published 23 December 2020