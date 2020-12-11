Coronavirus cases in England: 11 December 2020

The data includes:

number of people tested

case rate per 100,000 population

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 10 December 2020 at 10am.

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

These reports were used to give MPs an update on the status of COVID within their region for population case rate, hospital admissions and bed status, and COVID-related mortality.

