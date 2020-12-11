Transparency data

Coronavirus cases in England: 11 December 2020

Epidemiological data and projection models used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.

Department of Health and Social Care
England

Documents

Coronavirus England briefing, 11 December 2020

PDF, 3.91MB, 64 pages

East Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 30.4KB

East of England epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 30.2KB

London epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 29.6KB

North East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 27.3KB

North West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 31.4KB

South East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 32.2KB

South West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 28.5KB

West Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 30.2KB

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 29.4KB

Weekly case detection rates and tiers

ODS, 106KB

Details

The data includes:

  • number of people tested
  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • Office for National Statistics (ONS) data

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 10 December 2020 at 10am.

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

These reports were used to give MPs an update on the status of COVID within their region for population case rate, hospital admissions and bed status, and COVID-related mortality.

See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

