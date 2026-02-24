Competition: Innovation Support to Operations Phase 3 (Cycle 7)

Introduction

This UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) themed competition is looking for innovative proposals that are cost competitive, designed for manufacture, and can be scaled in an approximate twelve-month timeframe.

This is Phase 3, Cycle 7 of a multiple phase competition. Proposals submitted by the cycle deadline will follow the UKDI “How your proposal will be assessed” process with contracting immediately afterwards for successful proposals.

UKDI reserves the right to change or close the competition without launching further cycles.

Outputs from funded projects may be considered for further development or procurement, subject to contract. In this circumstance the Authority (Secretary of State for Defence, acting on behalf of the Crown) will undertake appropriate procurement activity to ensure value for money and subject to any applicable Regulations that may be applicable.

Competition key information

Key Information Competition Details Submission deadline Cycle 7: 12:00 Midday on 12 May 2026 (BST) Funding limits and expectations We are expecting proposals to cost no more than £350,000. A number of proposals may be funded. Your proposal must not exceed £1,000,000 (excluding VAT) Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Reach at least TRL 6 by the end of the project Contract start month Aim to start early September 2026 Project duration Equal to or less than six months from the project start date Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) number and risk level RAR-REUZYEQ, Cyber Risk Profile – Level 2 Feedback release date Cycle 7: August 2026 Pre-sift criteria See Section 8 Pre-sift Criteria

Where do I submit my proposal?

Via the UKDI Online Submission Service where you will need to register for an account. Only proposals submitted through the UKDI Online Submission Service will be accepted.