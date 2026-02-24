Notice

Competition: Innovation Support to Operations Phase 3 (Cycle 7)

This UKDI Themed Competition seeks innovative, cost competitive proposals that are designed for manufacture and scalable in twelve-months.

From:
UK Defence Innovation and Ministry of Defence
Published
24 February 2026

Documents

Competition Document: Innovation Support to Operations Phase 3 (Cycle 7)

HTML

Example Terms and Conditions

PDF, 156 KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accelerator@dstl.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Introduction

This UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) themed competition is looking for innovative proposals that are cost competitive, designed for manufacture, and can be scaled in an approximate twelve-month timeframe.

This is Phase 3, Cycle 7 of a multiple phase competition.  Proposals submitted by the cycle deadline will follow the UKDI “How your proposal will be assessed” process with contracting immediately afterwards for successful proposals.

UKDI reserves the right to change or close the competition without launching further cycles.

Outputs from funded projects may be considered for further development or procurement, subject to contract. In this circumstance the Authority (Secretary of State for Defence, acting on behalf of the Crown) will undertake appropriate procurement activity to ensure value for money and subject to any applicable Regulations that may be applicable.

Competition key information

Key Information Competition Details
Submission deadline Cycle 7: 12:00 Midday on 12 May 2026 (BST)
Funding limits and expectations We are expecting proposals to cost no more than £350,000. A number of proposals may be funded. Your proposal must not exceed £1,000,000 (excluding VAT)
Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Reach at least TRL 6 by the end of the project
Contract start month Aim to start early September 2026
Project duration Equal to or less than six months from the project start date
Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) number and risk level RAR-REUZYEQ, Cyber Risk Profile – Level 2
Feedback release date Cycle 7: August 2026
Pre-sift criteria See Section 8 Pre-sift Criteria

Where do I submit my proposal?

Via the UKDI Online Submission Service where you will need to register for an account. Only proposals submitted through the UKDI Online Submission Service will be accepted.

Updates to this page

Published 24 February 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page