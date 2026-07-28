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Competition: Innovation Support to Operations (Cycle 8)

This UKDI Themed Competition seeks innovative, cost competitive proposals that are designed for manufacture and scalable in twelve-months.

From:
UK Defence Innovation and Ministry of Defence
Published:
28 July 2026

Documents

Innovation Support to Operations (Cycle 8)

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Draft_T&Cs_Cycle_8

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Details

Introduction

This UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) themed competition is looking for innovative proposals that are cost competitive, designed for manufacture, and can be scaled in an approximate twelve-month timeframe.

This is Cycle 8 of a multiple cycle competition.  Proposals submitted will follow the UKDI “How your proposal will be assessed” process with contracting immediately afterwards for successful proposals.

UKDI reserves the right to change or close the competition without launching further cycles.

Outputs from funded projects may be considered for further development or procurement, subject to contract. In this circumstance the Authority (Secretary of State for Defence, acting on behalf of the Crown) will undertake appropriate procurement activity to ensure value for money and subject to any applicable regulations that may be applicable.

Competition key information

Key Information Competition Details
Submission deadline Cycle 8: 12:00 Midday on 22 September 2026 (BST)
Funding limits and expectations We are expecting proposals to cost no more than £350,000. A number of proposals may be funded. Your proposal must not exceed £1,000,000 (excluding VAT)
Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Reach at least TRL 6 by the end of the project
Contract start month Aim to start January 2027
Project duration Equal to or less than four months from the project start date
Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) number and risk level RAR-DYRER7M, Cyber Risk Profile – Level 1
Feedback release date Mid December 2026
Pre-sift criteria See Section 14 Pre-sift Criteria

Where do I submit my proposal?

Via the UKDI Online Submission Service where you will need to register for an account. Only proposals submitted through the UKDI Online Submission Service will be accepted.

Updates to this page

Published 28 July 2026

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